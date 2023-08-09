Discover your dream Career
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
The elite boutique paying $220k to first year banking analysts

by Sarah Butcher
9 August 2023
2 minute read
The elite boutique paying $220k to first year banking analysts

Pay for junior investment bankers is not what it was. After a trying year for M&A deals, first year analyst bonuses in New York seem to be anywhere from $15k to $70k for 2023, which is a comedown from the up to $90k bonuses on offer in the recent past.

However, one boutique is still paying big dollars: Ducera partners. The firm declined to comment, but we understand that total compensation for Ducera's top first year analysts is around $220k this year, based on a bonus of around $110k.

Ducera has long been one of banking's top payers. Rival boutiques have used the current bonus round to prune analyst compensation by between 15% and 20% on 2022. 

It seemingly helps that Ducera didn't over-hire following the boom of 2021, and that it's had a strong year for restructuring revenues. This year's $220k total compensation is more Goldman Sachs paid its first year analysts around $180k in the frothy days of 2021. 

The only potential issue with Ducera is that it doesn't have restrictions on working hours. However, if you want to earn big money in a small market, this might be what to expect. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you'd like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Sarah Butcher Global Editor
Copy article link

