Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Senior bankers' vacations are not what you think

by Sarah Butcher
8 August 2023
2 minute read
Senior bankers' vacations are not what you think

If you thought the chief executives of investment banks spend their vacations at exclusive hotels in the Caribbean or Indian Ocean, where they continue working, you might be mistaken.

The social media posts of various senior financial services professionals suggest it's not like this. Or if it is, people aren't admitting it. The zeitgeist is more for vacations in cold climates, bathing in classic literature and switching off. 

Philipp Freise, the co-head of European private equity at KKR, writes that he's been on the "windy shores of Northern Germany," where he's been reading Hermann Hesse’s poems and short stories in Butterflies amidst the 'smell of the sea, the sound of the waves and the wind in the dunes.' Holidays are a time to restore a "sense of wonderment," says Freise. 

Standard Chartered chief executive Bill Winters has been at undefined location, reading Hamlett, practicing pilates and "broadly chilling." 

Deutsche Bank chief executive Christian Sewing has been at the place below with his dog, which also seems to be having a good time. "Taking time off and switching off are crucial!," he declares. Rafa Lopez-Espinosa, the Warsaw-based chief operating officer at hedge fund Point72, has been reading about stoicism and and fraudulent hedge fund managers past. And Ewan Kirk, the founder of hedge fund Cantab Capital Partners has embarked upon another solo bike ride, this time from Cambridge to Stockholm. 

This small and unrepresentative sample suggest that European finance professionals are doing more than simply lying by the pool. Many Wall Street bankers are presumably in the Hamptons, unless you're David Solomon, in which case you're presumably somewhere like Barbuda island in the Caribbean. 

Christian Sewing's contemplative dog: 

  

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

 

Photo by Upgraded Points on Unsplash

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Analyst / Associate - European Leveraged Finance
London, United Kingdom
Metis Search
Investment Associate - Private Equity
Metis Search
London, United Kingdom
Focus Capital Markets
Quantitative trader/research
Focus Capital Markets
New York, United States
Leverton Search
Investment Analyst, Global Equities
Leverton Search
London, United Kingdom
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
Senior Operations Analyst – Major Hedge Fund – circa $300k total comp package!
Mondrian Alpha Recruitment Solutions
New York, United States
Top Articles
Santander hired Credit Suisse FX head

Santander hired Credit Suisse FX head

"I'm an associate at Goldman Sachs. I don't want to be in the office"

"I'm an associate at Goldman Sachs. I don't want to be in the office"

Inside Nomura's new equities business

Inside Nomura's new equities business

Morning Coffee: When Bank of America's nice guy got angry, to good effect. Multistrategy hedge fund hiring may be faltering

Morning Coffee: When Bank of America's nice guy got angry, to good effect. Multistrategy hedge fund hiring may be faltering

How to earn $170k by 26, including banking and UPS driving

How to earn $170k by 26, including banking and UPS driving

Related articles

Santander hired Credit Suisse FX head
Financial

Santander hired Credit Suisse FX head

24 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2
"I'm an associate at Goldman Sachs. I don't want to be in the office"
Financial

"I'm an associate at Goldman Sachs. I don't want to be in the office"

24 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
5
Inside Nomura's new equities business
Financial

Inside Nomura's new equities business

24 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2
Morning Coffee: When Bank of America's nice guy got angry, to good effect. Multistrategy hedge fund hiring may be faltering
Financial

Morning Coffee: When Bank of America's nice guy got angry, to good effect. Multistrategy hedge fund hiring may be faltering

24 Aug 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
2

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.