Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Fintech

Goldman Sachs MDs quietly disappearing from Galaxy Digital

by Sarah Butcher
12 minutes ago
2 minute read
Goldman Sachs MDs quietly disappearing from Galaxy Digital

When crypto investment bank Galaxy Digital hired Danielle Johnson as its global head of distribution this time last year, it was seen as something of a coup. Johnson, who left Credit Suisse to join Galaxy, spent most of her nearly two and a half decade at Goldman Sachs, where she was latterly a managing director (MD).

Sources with knowledge of the matter say Johnson was hired into Galaxy by Damien Vanderwilt, Galaxy's co-president of global markets and another 20 year veteran of Goldman Sachs. Vanderwilt, who was a former Goldman partner, was the firm's ex-global head of FICC execution services, based in New York. He joined Galaxy in January 2021.

Less than a year after Johnson joined Galaxy, however, she's left again.  Vanderwilt has gone too: he disappeared in mid-January 2023. 

What's the reason for the exits? Galaxy isn't commenting on Johnson's disappearance, although it's understood that she left by mutual agreement. It announced that Vanderwilt would be 'transitioning' out of his role in late November. 

Speaking off the record, some sources that the ex-Goldman hires may not have worked as well as hoped. Although Galaxy founder Michael Novogratz is himself a Goldman Sachs alumnus, ex-Goldman types can be difficult to embed in new situations. "A lot of ex-Goldman people think very highly of themselves," says one observer. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available  

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

 

 

 

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Latest Jobs
AltGen Recruitment Group
Head of Finance – Renewable Energy - Cape Town
AltGen Recruitment Group
Cape Town, South Africa
Tassell Consulting
Global Markets - Relationship Manager
Tassell Consulting
London, United Kingdom
Tassell Consulting
Fintech - Banking - Growth / Relationship Manager
Tassell Consulting
London, United Kingdom
LMA
LIBOR Discontinuation AVP
LMA
London, United Kingdom
Credendo
Tax and Treasury Advisor
Credendo
Brussels, Belgium
Credendo
Arbitre en Assurance-Crédit
Credendo
Paris, France
Top Articles
Goldman Sachs MDs quietly disappearing from Galaxy Digital

Goldman Sachs MDs quietly disappearing from Galaxy Digital

Bank CEO says "great talent" reassessing best banks to work for

Bank CEO says "great talent" reassessing best banks to work for

Credit Suisse MDs are joining boutiques, too

Credit Suisse MDs are joining boutiques, too

A day in the life of a venture capitalist for celebrity founders

A day in the life of a venture capitalist for celebrity founders

Hedge fund headhunter: "There is a feeding frenzy for talent"

Hedge fund headhunter: "There is a feeding frenzy for talent"

Related articles

Young London digibank hiring ex-Revolut and SVB employees
Fintech

Young London digibank hiring ex-Revolut and SVB employees

3 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Ex-JPMorgan tech head growing crypto insurance team in HK
Fintech

Ex-JPMorgan tech head growing crypto insurance team in HK

29 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Fintech job nightmares: Engineers share coding errors
Fintech

Fintech job nightmares: Engineers share coding errors

29 Jun 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
ex-JPMorgan fintech head demanding in-office at new crypto firm
Fintech

ex-JPMorgan fintech head demanding in-office at new crypto firm

28 Jun 2023
comment icon
1
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.