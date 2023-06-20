Discover your dream Career
B2B fintech: "The office has an energy we can’t recreate digitally”

by Alex McMurray
20 June 2023
2 minute read
B2B fintech: "The office has an energy we can't recreate digitally"

If you're looking for a fintech job that doesn't involve working standard hours, Decta a B2B payment platform competing for staff in the same space as notoriously high paying fintech Stripe, may be the solution.  

As Decta seeks to differentiate itself against the Stripes of the world, one strategy is flexibility. "Monday to Friday nine to five in the office as the only option is dead," Dawson says. "God help anyone that's trying to hire for that nowadays." Instead, the focus is less on rigid hours and "the tools to be productive."

However, Decta employees work in the office three days on average. At Stripe, on the other hand, 75% of employees work either fully remote or set their own terms of employment, based on information from Comparably. The other 25% work three days or more in the office.

Work from home isn't always less stressful, though. Stripe is a notoriously grindy place to work. On jobs forum site Blind, one staff engineer at Stripe said the US tech teams are "fatigued" while a business analyst said the company is "not a place for parents or anyone who has a life outside of work."

We want to nurture a successful mindset, so we come in as often as is required to collaborate, discuss new ideas and support each other," Dawson says; "We actually enjoy each other’s company and the office has an energy we can’t recreate digitally.” As fintechs like Bolt look to innovate with a four-day week, Dawson says, "I love it as a concept, but we provide a service, and need to make sure we're available to do so." 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. 

Photo by Ross Sneddon on Unsplash

AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
