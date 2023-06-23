Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

NatWest has lost two of its high yield trading team to UBS

by Zeno Toulon
23 June 2023
2 minute read
NatWest has lost two of its high yield trading team to UBS

NatWest Markets might need some new high yield credit traders. Malcom Stewart and Carlo Armillis have left the bank. They’ll both be joining UBS.

Stewart joined NatWest nearly four years ago from ING. He started his career at Crédit Agricole in London. Armillis, meanwhile, has spent his entire career at NatWest, which he joined at the same time as Stewart after graduating at Warwick.

Another trader, Jake Hadji, also left the bank. Hadji was a NatWest lifer and bond trader on the AT1 desk, having joined the bank in 2018, also from Warwick University. It isn't clear yet where he’ll be heading.

NatWest and UBS both declined to comment.

NatWest’s traders had an exceptionally strong 2022 – even receiving an alleged 30% pay rise for their efforts. Nonetheless, its traders have left for both Deutsche Bank and BlueCrest this year. Morale is said to be low.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: editortips@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Vertus Partners
Quant Analyst - Front Office - London
Vertus Partners
London, United Kingdom
Leveraged Credit Investment Professional – Top-Performing Global Fund (London)
London, United Kingdom
LMA
Private equity investment professional
LMA
London, United Kingdom
Desk Analyst - High Yield
London, United Kingdom
Analyst / Associate - European Leveraged Finance
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Are Hong Kong fintechs really that bad to work for?

Are Hong Kong fintechs really that bad to work for?

Goldman Sachs MDs quietly disappearing from Galaxy Digital

Goldman Sachs MDs quietly disappearing from Galaxy Digital

Bank CEO says "great talent" reassessing best banks to work for

Bank CEO says "great talent" reassessing best banks to work for

Credit Suisse MDs are joining boutiques, too

Credit Suisse MDs are joining boutiques, too

A day in the life of a venture capitalist for celebrity founders

A day in the life of a venture capitalist for celebrity founders

Related articles

Bank CEO says "great talent" reassessing best banks to work for
Financial

Bank CEO says "great talent" reassessing best banks to work for

3 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Credit Suisse MDs are joining boutiques, too
Financial

Credit Suisse MDs are joining boutiques, too

3 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
A day in the life of a venture capitalist for celebrity founders
Financial

A day in the life of a venture capitalist for celebrity founders

3 Jul 2023
comment icon
1
like icon
0
Hedge fund headhunter: "There is a feeding frenzy for talent"
Financial

Hedge fund headhunter: "There is a feeding frenzy for talent"

3 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.