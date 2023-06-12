Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
2
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

The 33 year old ex-Morgan Stanley VP saving the female orgasm

by Alex McMurray
12 June 2023
2 minute read
The 33 year old ex-Morgan Stanley VP saving the female orgasm
Flutter co-founders Ella Peters (left) and Joy Mpofu (right)

It's no secret that romantic relationships for women (and men) in finance are a struggle to say the least. One London based woman that spent seven and a half years at Morgan Stanley is taking the scientific approach to changing this, starting a research firm with a key focus on the clitoris. 

Joy Mpofu is a founder and CEO of Flutter, a company focused on "understanding the neuroscience, health and mental benefits of female pleasure." She begins this venture with Ella Peters, a former senior product manager at fintech Nate, who acts as Flutter's CPO. 

Mpofu started in a "quasi-business, quasi-legal role" for Morgan Stanley in 2015 as an associate in its capital markets team. After a year and a half she joined the regulatory relations team and in 2018 became a director of sustainability regulation. 

After three years in that role, she was promoted to VP and became EMEA lead for environmental and social risk management. She left in July 2022. Highlights of her time at Morgan Stanley included becoming "the youngest person on the EMEA Sustainable Finance Committee; and finally wearing braids in the office."

Flutter has recently received an undisclosed pre-seed investment from venture capital firm Antler, where Mpofu and Peters have been entrepreneurs-in-residence since this February.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Comment ANONYMOUSLY on articles and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. 

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
2 comments
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
  • Pa
    Patrick
    12 June 2023

    In my experience, there's no such thing as a female orgasm.

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Metis Search
Private Funds Group- Analyst/ Associate
Metis Search
London, United Kingdom
Analyst / Associate - European Leveraged Finance
London, United Kingdom
LMA
Private equity investment professional
LMA
London, United Kingdom
S.R Investment Partners
Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
London, United Kingdom
Vertus Partners
Quant Analyst - Front Office - London
Vertus Partners
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Are Hong Kong fintechs really that bad to work for?

Are Hong Kong fintechs really that bad to work for?

Goldman Sachs MDs quietly disappearing from Galaxy Digital

Goldman Sachs MDs quietly disappearing from Galaxy Digital

Bank CEO says "great talent" reassessing best banks to work for

Bank CEO says "great talent" reassessing best banks to work for

Credit Suisse MDs are joining boutiques, too

Credit Suisse MDs are joining boutiques, too

A day in the life of a venture capitalist for celebrity founders

A day in the life of a venture capitalist for celebrity founders

Related articles

Bank CEO says "great talent" reassessing best banks to work for
Financial

Bank CEO says "great talent" reassessing best banks to work for

3 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Credit Suisse MDs are joining boutiques, too
Financial

Credit Suisse MDs are joining boutiques, too

3 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
A day in the life of a venture capitalist for celebrity founders
Financial

A day in the life of a venture capitalist for celebrity founders

3 Jul 2023
comment icon
1
like icon
0
Hedge fund headhunter: "There is a feeding frenzy for talent"
Financial

Hedge fund headhunter: "There is a feeding frenzy for talent"

3 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.