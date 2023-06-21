Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

JPM's Italian M&A chief quit for private equity after just two years

by Zeno Toulon
21 June 2023
2 minute read
JPM's Italian M&A chief quit for private equity after just two years

Everyone wants to get into private equity. Most people leave banking for private equity when they're analysts or associates. Some people wait and leave when they're an MD and country head.

So did Gianernesto Bernardi, at least. Bernardi moved to JPMorgan just two years ago and headed up the bank’s M&A activity in the country from Milan. He was at Mediobanca before that, co-heading the technology, media, and telecoms (TMT) offering. He’ll be based in Milan for Azzurra, as a partner at the firm.

Azzurra Capital is a small private equity firm based in Dubai. Its first fund closed around two weeks ago, with around €600m in funds and is focused on “European growth opportunity”, as per local reporting. Azzurra’s next aim is a Singapore-based fund.

Data from market intelligence provider Dealogic says that Italy’s M&A activity in the first quarter of 2023 amounted to approximately $91m, significantly smaller than neighboring markets such as France (which had a $294m market) and even Spain ($102m).

JPMorgan is also, strangely, not the only bank that’s lost its head of advisory after a relatively short time on the job. We’ve already noted Nezahat Gultekin leaving UniCredit last month after barely a year into the role.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for jobs in finance and technology.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: Zeno.Toulon@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
LMA
Private equity investment professional
LMA
London, United Kingdom
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Vertus Partners
Quant Analyst - Front Office - London
Vertus Partners
London, United Kingdom
Amethyst Partners
Investment Analyst, Family Office
Amethyst Partners
Singapore
Principle Partners
VP/ Director - Investments
Principle Partners
Singapore
Metis Search
Investment Associate - Private Equity
Metis Search
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Are Hong Kong fintechs really that bad to work for?

Are Hong Kong fintechs really that bad to work for?

Goldman Sachs MDs quietly disappearing from Galaxy Digital

Goldman Sachs MDs quietly disappearing from Galaxy Digital

Bank CEO says "great talent" reassessing best banks to work for

Bank CEO says "great talent" reassessing best banks to work for

Credit Suisse MDs are joining boutiques, too

Credit Suisse MDs are joining boutiques, too

A day in the life of a venture capitalist for celebrity founders

A day in the life of a venture capitalist for celebrity founders

Related articles

Bank CEO says "great talent" reassessing best banks to work for
Financial

Bank CEO says "great talent" reassessing best banks to work for

3 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Credit Suisse MDs are joining boutiques, too
Financial

Credit Suisse MDs are joining boutiques, too

3 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
A day in the life of a venture capitalist for celebrity founders
Financial

A day in the life of a venture capitalist for celebrity founders

3 Jul 2023
comment icon
1
like icon
0
Hedge fund headhunter: "There is a feeding frenzy for talent"
Financial

Hedge fund headhunter: "There is a feeding frenzy for talent"

3 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.