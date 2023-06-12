Discover your dream Career
Financial

The Italian hedge fund manager whose French husband is her analyst

by Sarah Butcher
12 June 2023
If you're either in Dubai or would like to be in Dubai and aspire to work for a hedge fund, there is a new person to know: Chiara Chabanne, the newly appointed head of Hudson Bay Capital Management's new Dubai office. Chiara's husband, Antoine, might be able to help too - although he reports to his wife. 

The Chabannes both previously worked for Schonfeld, with whom they and their two sons moved to Dubai from London around nine months ago. Both were portfolio managers with the firm. Chiara previously worked for Moore Capital Management and JPMorgan; Antoine was previously with Millennium and BNP Paribas, among others. 

At Hudson Bay Capital Management, however, Chiara will be running the Dubai office and Antoine will be an analyst. Bloomberg reports that Antoine will be supporting her there. 

Chiara declined to comment for this article and Hudson Bay didn't immediately respond to a request to comment. Given the shortage of women in the hedge fund industry (and the dubious new allegations against hedge fund manager Crispin Odey, which he denies), Chiara's elevation is a welcome promotion of a woman and is particularly impressive, as is Antoine's willingness to take a supporting role. 

Recent US census data suggests an increasing proportion of women (30%) earn more than their husbands. Historically, the higher-earning-female-relationship-dynamic was difficult to pull off, but as it becomes more common, it's less of a challenge. Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser is married to Alberto Piedra, a former head of global banking for Dresdner Kleinwort. Piedra reportedly agreed that his career should come second to his wife's and now serves on the boards of various charities and universities and runs the family office instead. 

It seems very likely that Hudson Bay Capital Management will be hiring in Dubai. The fund has $20bn in assets under management and over 100 investment professionals globally, with offices also in New York, London and Miami.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
7 comments
    Serge Gainsbourg
    13 June 2023

    Having such an argument after the passing of Mr. Berlusconi is deeply disrespectful.

    Archie_
    13 June 2023

    Asides from agreeing with the other comments, I'd double check the meaning of dubious... (or of course not write that)

    Sarah B
    13 June 2023

    I appreciate that it may seem sexist, but nonetheless in an industry where there are very female PMs, let alone female PMs running offices, it's notable that she's not only working with her husband but that he's reporting to her. Yes, this shouldn't be something remarkable but that doesn't alter the fact that it is.

    Seb
    13 June 2023

    Agreeing with first comment. Eyebrow raising celebritish who's-who article patching together loosely related info. Lead with last paragraph on hiring trends? Not surprising, mentioned people didnt comment. Adjusting newsfeed...

    Silvia
    13 June 2023

    Such a sexist article!!! Instead of celebrating her wins and success, we are making a big deal about her husband reporting to her!!!! Very disappointed, esp given article written by a woman. This is how NOT to elevate a successful woman. Disappointed

