3
Financial

"I do not want my team to hire senior people from Goldman Sachs"

by Patrick Laffitte
15 hours ago
2 minute read
"I do not want my team to hire senior people from Goldman Sachs"

I have never worked for Goldman Sachs, but I have worked at several top US banks where ex-Goldman people have joined in senior roles. I have never found them easy to work with.

When senior Goldman people are hired, they often behave in the same way. I've found that they try to replace their direct reports with new people. Those new people are either people they’ve worked with before (often at Goldman), or in some cases their friends. That doesn't seem to happen with people from other banks.  

It creates a difficult dynamic. It’s like they want to create a group of people who will be incredibly loyal to them and it makes life difficult.  There’s almost always a reorg within the first year.

I’d appreciate knowing whether anyone else has had this experience in the comments below.

Patrick Laffitte is a pseudonym 

 

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Matt Seymour on Unsplash

AUTHORPatrick Laffitte Insider Comment
3 comments
  • Sa
    Sara
    10 hours ago

    Strange article, I am a bank now where one CS person hired all the people he worked, either in CS or via CS. I worked in Oil and Gas before, same is there- people hired people from previous project ( not necessarily the best ones), in government is the same- they bring their people. So why this article only finger pointing at GS?

  • 38
    38Spec
    14 hours ago

    this was the weirdest opinion piece on this website. Also, maybe the most pointless.

  • Wo
    Woodie
    15 hours ago

    I've experienced new leaders rebuilding a team using former colleagues.


    I've also experienced GS MDs arrive and set new ways of working to implement the analyst-developer model without BAs or PMs.

