Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Pay

UBS announced bonuses and there was some sadness

by Sarah Butcher
9 hours ago
2 minute read
UBS announced bonuses and there was some sadness

Yesterday was bonus day at UBS. Sources at the bank tell us they'd been warned against unbridled optimism, but there seems to be disappointment all the same.

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

"My bonus was lower than I'd expected," says one senior quant. "Depending upon where you are in the bank, the pool is down at least 30%," he claims.

UBS isn't commenting on the size of its bonus pool and it doesn't report its fourth results until next Tuesday, so the veracity of this claim is not clear. However, other insiders at the bank say that they too have experienced a falling-short. "We were earned there were not going to be good," says one London investment bank MD. "The overall bonus pool was down," says one controls professional in New York, describing bonuses as "bad."

Given that UBS is digesting Credit Suisse and that it posted a $785m loss in the third quarter as it integrates its rival, a year of mediocre bonuses is not surprising, but insiders say it's been made worse by the absence of pay rises. "Base salary increases are very rare," says the quant. The NY controls professional says they were non-existent, unless you were promoted. 

In some teams, the grumbling appears to have been intensified by the recipients of promotions. "In my group, no UBS personnel were promoted to managing director, only former Credit Suisse people," says one UBS insider, claiming that promotions seemed to depend upon the legacy bank of the person running the group and that the ex-Credit Suisse people were promoting their own.

UBS declined to comment. UBS is expected to close roughly two thirds of Credit Suisse's investment bank, but some Credit Suisse people are in senior positions. David Wildermuth, for example, transitioned from chief risk officer at Credit Suisse to chief risk officer for the Americas at UBS.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

 

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Paritas Recruitment - Data & Tech
Quantitative Researcher (Systematic Fund)
Paritas Recruitment - Data & Tech
London, United Kingdom
Associate, CLO Leveraged Credit Analyst
London, United Kingdom
Anson McCade
Quantitative Researcher
Anson McCade
London, United Kingdom
Edgworth Partners
Private Equity Associate - Direct Lending Fund
Edgworth Partners
London, United Kingdom
Oxford Knight
Quant Researcher - New York- Leading Global Hedge Fund
Oxford Knight
New York, United States
Alexander Ash Consulting
Front Office Risk & Control - FX Consent Order
Alexander Ash Consulting
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
High frequency trading firms: Who they are, who they hire, what they pay

High frequency trading firms: Who they are, who they hire, what they pay

UBS announced bonuses and there was some sadness

UBS announced bonuses and there was some sadness

Deutsche Bank's investment bank has Barclays' problem

Deutsche Bank's investment bank has Barclays' problem

Departing Credit Suisse MD says the pain is more acute in Singapore

Departing Credit Suisse MD says the pain is more acute in Singapore

Morning Coffee: Bank CEO details how to handle your bonus at each stage of your career. Hedge funds in Italy

Morning Coffee: Bank CEO details how to handle your bonus at each stage of your career. Hedge funds in Italy

Related articles

Deutsche Bank bonuses: "The mood is sober. People expect it will be very bad"
Pay

Deutsche Bank bonuses: "The mood is sober. People expect it will be very bad"

1 Feb 2024
comment icon
2
like icon
0
With the bonus cap lifted, London banks are in a dilemma about pay
Pay

With the bonus cap lifted, London banks are in a dilemma about pay

31 Jan 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Evercore pay fell, but by a lot less than profits
Pay

Evercore pay fell, but by a lot less than profits

31 Jan 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Bank of America's bonuses: "These numbers are much better than Citi or Morgan Stanley's"
Pay

Bank of America's bonuses: "These numbers are much better than Citi or Morgan Stanley's"

29 Jan 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.