Fintech

Meta hires JPMorgan's ex-fintech AI head in London

by Alex McMurray
7 minutes ago
2 minute read
Meta hires JPMorgan's ex-fintech AI head in London

Meta has been pulling out all the stops to hire AI talent in 2024, to the point of having Mark Zuckerberg personally email candidates. While the personal messages from Zuck seem to be reserved for Google Deepmind employees, Meta is also hiring AI engineers from finance.

Onur Guzey has joined Meta in London as an AI engineering manager working in the core ads team. He spent the last three years at JPMorgan, where he was head of machine learning engineering for the bank's asset management division. 

Guzey's background is in fintech, specifically the high-performance environment at OakNorth Bank. He joined the startup in 2017 as head of AI, building its AI and data science divisions. 

He's not the only fintech alum Meta has taken a shine to in 2024. In March, it hired Xiang Li, a staff engineer at Coinbase, also within the broader ads team. His background is more traditional, with stints at Microsoft and Google. 

AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
