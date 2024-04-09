Discover your dream Career
Fintech

Wise is hiring senior Revolut, Binance and Morgan Stanley alumni in London

by Alex McMurray
6 hours ago
2 minute read
Wise is hiring senior Revolut, Binance and Morgan Stanley alumni in London

Payments fintech Wise is having a good year: a 15% rise in stock prices since January marks its return to the $10bn club. In its London HQ, it has been busy hiring in technology, and non technology roles; one major hire comes from a direct rival, the other from the world of crypto.

Shane Fitzgerald announced via social media this month that he has joined Wise from Revolut as the UK head of internal audit. At Revolut, he headed internal audit for its financial crime team. Fitzgerald was at the digibank for four and a half years, and was at Big Four firm PwC for over a decade prior to that.

Fitzgerald isn't the only member of that team to leave for Wise recently. Aaron Elliot-Gross was Revolut's head of strategy and operations for financial crime before joining Wise as global director of product compliance in February.

Wise's engineering team meanwhile has hired Anurag Agnihotri as an 'engineering leader'. Agnihotri has spent the last year and a half as an engineering manager at crypto giant Binance. Both roles were in London, but he has swapped a remote role for a hybrid one. Agnihotri has a background in software development for banks, working for both Barclays and Morgan Stanley.

Wise continues to hire in London, with a focus on senior compliance people, presumably working under Elliot-Gross. There are three open 'head of product compliance' roles in the capital, each offering a salary of up to £140k.

Alex McMurray
