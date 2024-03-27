Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

HSBC's London bankers are complaining about their lost food allowance

by Sarah Butcher
10 hours ago
2 minute read
HSBC's London bankers are complaining about their lost food allowance

HSBC may have kept its bankers happy with large bonuses for last year, but it is irking people in other ways. 

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

Some London-based employees at the firm say the bank has effectively stopped paying food allowances to juniors while it undertakes office maintenance work that's expected to continue through to August 2024.

Whereas London bankers could previously receive a food allowance if they worked past 8pm, the maintenance work means that people are being asked to vacate the premises by 7.30pm. Free food is not on offer to people working outside the office, ergo while the office is being renovated, free food is no longer a thing. 

"We now have to arrange our own food whether we work until midnight or 2am," says one junior. "We have to spend an hour or two shopping and then try and chase the VPs and senior bankers when we're back."

The negated food allowance was seemingly worth up to £23 a night.  

HSBC didn't respond to a request to comment.  

Two other HSBC juniors confirmed the temporary predicament. However, one said different teams are differently impacted. Only the second floor of the building is being renovated, and this houses leveraged finance and debt and equity capital markets analysts and associates. M&A bankers can seemingly still expense their dinners. 

Photo by James Butterly on Unsplash

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Articles
Morning Coffee: Citi’s ex-Deutsche Bank boss is repeating the firing-hiring formula. When boomers make millions and millennials don't

Morning Coffee: Citi’s ex-Deutsche Bank boss is repeating the firing-hiring formula. When boomers make millions and millennials don't

VC Partner: "I cried at Morgan Stanley when my boss left for Goldman Sachs"

VC Partner: "I cried at Morgan Stanley when my boss left for Goldman Sachs"

Edward Ruff, 40 year-old Citigroup MD accused of shouting at juniors, had a rough start

Edward Ruff, 40 year-old Citigroup MD accused of shouting at juniors, had a rough start

Morning Coffee: Citigroup is on a mission to cut a lot of jobs this week. Top Barclays trader leaves after bonus complaints

Morning Coffee: Citigroup is on a mission to cut a lot of jobs this week. Top Barclays trader leaves after bonus complaints

Citi just let go of a JPMorgan trader it hired in summer 2023

Citi just let go of a JPMorgan trader it hired in summer 2023

Top Articles
HSBC's London bankers are complaining about their lost food allowance

HSBC's London bankers are complaining about their lost food allowance

VC Partner: "I cried at Morgan Stanley when my boss left for Goldman Sachs"

VC Partner: "I cried at Morgan Stanley when my boss left for Goldman Sachs"

JPMorgan's guide to the best and worst banking jobs of 2024

JPMorgan's guide to the best and worst banking jobs of 2024

Ex-Morgan Stanley VP pursuing female pleasure is blasé on banking

Ex-Morgan Stanley VP pursuing female pleasure is blasé on banking

Tom Hayes' failed appeal: sad conclusion for the trader who started on £2.70 an hour

Tom Hayes' failed appeal: sad conclusion for the trader who started on £2.70 an hour

Recommended Jobs
Amethyst Partners
Equity Analyst - Hedge Fund
Amethyst Partners
Singapore
Octavius Finance
Long-Short Equity Investment analyst – Hedge fund – London
Octavius Finance
London, United Kingdom
DARMAX GLOBAL
VP Investment Analyst - US Internet/ software - Long only fund
DARMAX GLOBAL
Hong Kong
Bo Le Leaders Ltd
Private Credit Investment
Bo Le Leaders Ltd
Hong Kong
Metis Search
Analyst - Private Equity Placement
Metis Search
London, United Kingdom
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
Investment Analyst, Private Credit, Dubai, UAE
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Related articles

HSBC's enormous bonuses follow 500 job cuts in the investment bank
Financial

HSBC's enormous bonuses follow 500 job cuts in the investment bank

21 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
2
VC Partner: "I cried at Morgan Stanley when my boss left for Goldman Sachs"
Financial

VC Partner: "I cried at Morgan Stanley when my boss left for Goldman Sachs"

27 Mar 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
JPMorgan's guide to the best and worst banking jobs of 2024
Financial

JPMorgan's guide to the best and worst banking jobs of 2024

27 Mar 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Tom Hayes' failed appeal: sad conclusion for the trader who started on £2.70 an hour
Financial

Tom Hayes' failed appeal: sad conclusion for the trader who started on £2.70 an hour

27 Mar 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.