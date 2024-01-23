A veteran JPMorgan credit trading MD slipped away to a hedge fund

Aymeric Paillat, a veteran JPMorgan credit trader, has quietly gone from JPMorgan.

Paillat, who spent nearly 18 years with the bank in London and New York, has left to join hedge fund Sona Asset Management, where he will be a portfolio manager, based in London.

Paillat, who didn't respond to a request to comment for this article, isn't due to start in the new role until April. At JPMorgan, he was sequentially global head of the credit exotics business, global head of credit e-trading and global head of macro credit trading. The bank described his contributions as "profound."

JPMorgan announced its bonuses earlier this week. They are understood to have been mostly good compared to those at US rivals.

Paillat is the latest in a long line of veteran JPMorgan credit traders to disappear. Guy America, JPMorgan's global head of credit trading and the architect of its global credit business, left after 26 years in August 2022 and has yet to resurface. Sanj Sivarajah, head of global emerging market special situations, left in November 2022, and is now at hedge fund Verition. Karine Massolo, the bank's head of EMEA high yield sales, left after nearly 25 years in June 2022 and is now at HSBC.

Sona was founded by John Aylward, a former head of high yield trading at Deutsche Bank. When it submitted its last annual accounts for the year ending March 2023, it had seven partners and one corporate partner and they shared £47m in profits.

