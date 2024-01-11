Goldman Sachs picks up stray Credit Suisse MD in Hong Kong

Finance's (shotgun) wedding of the century, the UBS/Credit Suisse merger, has been spitting out bankers for a while now, and Goldman Sachs is taking advantage - in Hong Kong, at least.

Jeans Jingqi Wang joined Goldman as an MD earlier this month. She left Credit Suisse back in November after 17 years at the company, where she held a number of roles in the bank’s greater China equity capital markets team. She’s now head of APAC coverage for Apex, Goldman’s dedicated family office coverage team.

Credit Suisse’s semi-implosion before its government-negotiated bailout by UBS was, without a doubt, 2023’s biggest story in finance. It’s going to continue being relevant for a long while, too – only around a third of the people UBS intended to cut were gone by the end of last year. Over 20,000 people are still on UBS’ chopping block, although not all are likely to come in 2024 – the bank has noted that the integration process will continue until 2026.

