16
Financial

Citi's MD exits include a rising star who hired hundreds of people

by Sarah Butcher
17 October 2023
2 minute read
Citi's MD exits include a rising star who hired hundreds of people

As Citi rips out layers of bureaucracy and ends meetings about reports that never needed to be written, some of its managing directors who might have been presumed safe are disappearing.

Sources say that Nina Guinchard, a New York-based managing director and global head of the institutional credit group within the transaction management team, is leaving.

Citi isn't commenting, but insiders at the bank say Guinchard's exit is surprising because she'd been deemed a high performer. She joined Citi from Deutsche Bank as a director in February 2021 and was promoted to managing director at the end of the year. During her brief period at Citi, Guinchard's understood to have hired 'hundreds' of people to her team. Sources say she has a huge work ethic. 

Surviving members of Guinchard's team, who are seemingly attempting to fix some of the bank's problematic reporting systems, may now have concerns about their fate. As we noted last month, Citi has hired thousands of people into compliance, controls and technology roles, and there are suggestions that it over-hired. 

Photo by Daniel Olah on Unsplash

author-card-avatar
Sarah Butcher Global Editor
16 comments
  • Ci
    Citiemployee
    10 November 2023

    Nina Guinchard is an example of why education matters and references matter. She had absolutely zero leadership skills and terrorized and entire organization. Her initiatives all failed all while she passed the blame to others. She was horrible to women and minorities. She should have been interviewed more thoroughly

  • TC
    TCGDeutsche
    22 October 2023

    She was ex-Deutsche who somehow made her way through the ranks - possibly through her father's connections. No technical understanding and absolutely no way a mid 30 year old could be an MD. She was extremely rude at times and needs a reality check. Go back to managing a restaurant.

  • El
    ElvisDuranZ100
    20 October 2023

    What an insightful post! The reporting systems must be in far better place now!!!

  • Bo
    Bobby Dazzler
    20 October 2023

    Damn somebody's got herself some haters 👀

  • Lo
    LordOfWar
    19 October 2023

    Did Nina write an article about herself? She WAS the problem at Citi! Nice Try. This article won’t get you FastTrack in the unemployment line honey.

Related articles

Schonfeld vs. Millennium: "Great culture, shame about the tech"
Financial

Schonfeld vs. Millennium: "Great culture, shame about the tech"

15 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
UBS Managing Directors are leaving for hedge funds
Financial

UBS Managing Directors are leaving for hedge funds

15 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Morning Coffee: The Morgan Stanley banker suing to get her $450k bonus back. Goldman Sachs is planning to reward its stars
Financial

Morning Coffee: The Morgan Stanley banker suing to get her $450k bonus back. Goldman Sachs is planning to reward its stars

15 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Citi APAC risk chief crosses road for Standard Chartered global role
Financial

Citi APAC risk chief crosses road for Standard Chartered global role

14 Nov 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

