The highest paid venture capital partners might still be in crypto

Crypto's status as the golden child of venture capital has been under serious threat in the last year, with a multitude of scandals suddenly making AI look a more attractive bet. However, for one of the major venture capital (VC) firms operating today, the most valuable talent appears to still be in the crypto space.

Being a partner at Andreesen Horowitz, a VC firm with $35bn of assets under management, may not equate to being a partner at Goldman Sachs , but earning potential can still be very high. Two current partner listings in its crypto team, one in people practices, one in policy, have minimum salaries of over $300k. 😱

The former role earns a salary between $320k and $374k. It asks for seven years' experience and involves working directly with CEOs to build HR infrastructure at firms. The latter earns between $315k and $367k, requires five years' experience and involves defining the firm's crypto strategy alongside its head of crypto policy, ex CFTC commissioner Brian Quintez.

Of the 23 partner listings currently open at Andreesen Horowitz, only two others even have the potential to earn above $300k.

This doesn't mean the team as a whole is earning more than everyone else. The other open crypto partner roles are an asset designer and an executive assistant, earning maximum salaries of $236k and $165k respectively.

