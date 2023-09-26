Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

MDs afflicted by Citi's surprise June job cuts are resurfacing

by Sarah Butcher
22 hours ago
2 minute read
MDs afflicted by Citi's surprise June job cuts are resurfacing

As Citi CEO Jane Fraser leans in heavily to transportation metaphors about trains and fast movement and getting with it or getting off, some of the Citi people who got off involuntarily a few months ago have now fully disembarked and are turning up elsewhere.

Both Ebrahim Rahbari and Thomas Fitzpatrick, two New York-based managing directors in Citi's global FX strategy team, said yesterday that they had left Citi. Their announcements came three months after the bank made surprise cuts to the team, and presumably mean that people like Vasileios Gkionakis, Cit's head of European FX strategy are also on their way.

Get Morning Coffee in your inbox. Sign up here.

Rahbari, who was based in New York but studied economics and management at Oxford University in the UK, said he was leaving Citi after 13 years and that it had been "quite the journey." He doesn't appear to have a new role yet; nor does Gkionakis in London.

Fitzpatrick, on the other hand, has already announced his new job. After nearly four decades he says his "love and passion for markets remains strong" and has just arrived at the New York office of RJ O'Brien, a London brokerage firm.

Citi announced 1,600 job cuts in June and is in the process of making an undefined number of further job cuts which will take out tiers of management. 30 London markets professionals were cut last week, but the decision to relinquish them predated the current restructuring.  

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Katie Smith on Unsplash

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
CW Talent
Quantitative Researcher
CW Talent
New York, United States
Garrison Associates, LLC
Quantitative Developer
Garrison Associates, LLC
Manhattan, United States
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
S.R Investment Partners
Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
London, United Kingdom
Focus Capital Markets
Senior Hedge Fund Accountant
Focus Capital Markets
San Francisco, United States
Barclays
Quantitative Analyst
Barclays
New York, United States
Top Articles
The Hong Kong multistrategy hedge fund hiring into 2024

The Hong Kong multistrategy hedge fund hiring into 2024

Jane Street quietly hiked its headcount by 25%

Jane Street quietly hiked its headcount by 25%

"I do not want my team to hire senior people from Goldman Sachs"

"I do not want my team to hire senior people from Goldman Sachs"

Deutsche Bank hired itself a new rates trader from Bank of America

Deutsche Bank hired itself a new rates trader from Bank of America

"I'm a professional footballer & I want to work in banking"

"I'm a professional footballer & I want to work in banking"

Related articles

The Hong Kong multistrategy hedge fund hiring into 2024
Financial

The Hong Kong multistrategy hedge fund hiring into 2024

26 Sep 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
"I do not want my team to hire senior people from Goldman Sachs"
Financial

"I do not want my team to hire senior people from Goldman Sachs"

26 Sep 2023
comment icon
3
like icon
1
Deutsche Bank hired itself a new rates trader from Bank of America
Financial

Deutsche Bank hired itself a new rates trader from Bank of America

26 Sep 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Bank of America MD returns from multi-year purgatory
Financial

Bank of America MD returns from multi-year purgatory

26 Sep 2023
comment icon
1
like icon
2

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.