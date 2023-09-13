Bullish's HK expansion includes a Goldman ED & $250k quant

Though it's technically based in Gibraltar, crypto exchange Bullish is by-and-large a Hong Kong fintech, with 110 of its 260 employees working there, including most of its executives. It's applying for one of the country's shiny new crypto exchange licenses to facilitate its plans for 'international' expansion, and is in the process of hiring a few key players.

The most senior name brought in already by the firm was Sach Varu back in June. He spent 11 and a half years in investment banking across Citi, JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs, becoming an executive director in London at the latter. He moved to Hong Kong last March to become a business development director for Singapore crypto firm Amber group but left in December, a month before the fintech announced it was halving its Hong Kong office.

Other Hong Kong hires have mostly been on the junior side, though it's looking to ramp up senior tech hiring soon. This month, it put out job listings for both a lead infrastructure engineer and a lead quantitative researcher. The latter was posted with a salary range of $178k to $250k.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)