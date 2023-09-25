OpenAI's biggest rival is hiring Stripe and Morgan Stanley alumni

OpenAI might be the top payer in AI, if not everywhere, right now, but it's not the only AI startup making big hires. Rival research company Anthropic, which is set to be flush with cash after a $4bn investment from Amazon, has been making senior hires from both finance and fintech. Payments firm Stripe seems to be a particular source of its new staff.

Anthropic loves to hire from Stripe's sales team. Two weeks ago, it hired Austin-based Jamie Neuwirth in mid-market and startup sales, who spent the last six and a half years at Stripe. In 2019, he says he was the number one salesperson in the company, with the "most top-line revenue globally."

Click here to sign up for our fintech newsletter

Another salesperson hired from Stripe is Daniel Rosenthal, who joined last month in San Francisco. Rosenthal spent three and a half years as an enterprise sales leader at Stripe and takes the same role at Anthropic. His career has a few more unique elements, including starting as a high school teacher and previously co-founding FitnessTech startup exercise.com. He maintains a connection to education, having joined the board of directors for education non-profit Challenge Success in June.

Anthropic also likes investment banking alumni for its investor relations jobs. Last week it hired Vu Bui as its head of strategic finance and investor relations in San Francisco. Bui spent seven years in technology investment banking across both Bank of America and Morgan Stanley. He most recently spent two and a half years working in investor relations for cloud infrastructure firm Samsara.

Pay may not match that of OpenAI for engineers, but salespeople can still earn very highly. An account enterprise executive with five or more years of experience can earn a salary of up to $380k.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. To stay informed, Sign up here to get Morning Coffee in your inbox or sign up to our new Fintech Newsletter

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)