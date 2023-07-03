Discover your dream Career
Seeking interesting interns in investment banks

by eFinancialCareers
7 hours ago
2 minute read
Seeking interesting interns in investment banks

Are you an investment banking intern this summer with an interesting story? Or do you know someone who fits the description above?

Well, we’d love to hear that story and share it with our readers. We’ve covered Goldman juniors' journeys from McDonaldsYouTube sensations turned bankers and top models who turned down offers from JPMorgan, and if you can relate – be it through a prodigious Instagram following, niche Wattpad fantasy writing, or anything you can imagine – we want to hear from you for our ranking of this year's most interesting interns in finance. 

Send your (or someone else’s) name and story to our anonymous tips page and bring yourself (or them) the attention they deserve.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHOReFinancialCareers Insider Comment
Comment
