Millennium's danger loving tech head was a Goldman Sachs MD

It's rare to see somebody spend their entire career at Goldman Sachs. After all, getting that coveted managing director (MD) position is often about what it allows you to do when you leave. This appears to be true for New York based Toh Neh Win who, after over two decades at Goldman Sachs, joins the buy side with hedge fund Millennium.

Win has been hired by Millennium as its head of risk technology. Interestingly enough, he appears to be staying in New York despite Millennium showing an increased drive to focus their technology talent (particularly graduates) in Miami instead.

He joined Goldman as a graduate in 2003 having completed both a bachelors and masters in computer science at MIT. Over the next twenty years he rose through the ranks, first breaking through as head of interest rates structuring and sales strats, then as chief data officer for global markets.

Win's move into risk is somewhat apt given his love for high risk activities. He professes that he's skilled at rock climbing, ice climbing and, as the picture above suggests, scuba diving.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)