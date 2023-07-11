Discover your dream Career
2
Financial

Singapore JPMorgan trader heads to hedge fund in London

by Zeno Toulon
11 July 2023
2 minute read
Singapore JPMorgan trader heads to hedge fund in London

Hedge funds are still relentlessly hiring top bank traders.

Henry Li joined ExodusPoint, in London, from JPMorgan in Singapore this month. Li was with JPM for nearly 12 years, mostly as an xVA trader. He moved to Singapore from London barely a year ago for the bank, taking a promotion to executive director in the process. Perhaps homesickness brought him back. 

Moving to hedge funds is still the vogue and people seem content moving across continents to work for them. We noted a Morgan Stanley MD yesterday who had gone from London to Dubai for the opportunity, not to mention the oil traders jetting around the world for the opportunity.

For a bank trader, the opportunity might be too good to miss. Hedge fund traders earn around 15% of the PnL they generate, as opposed to the 5% or so that bank traders get. With an (ongoing) unpredictable economic environment, there are great prizes available to those brave (and capable) enough to chase them.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you'd like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

2 comments
