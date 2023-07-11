Discover your dream Career
Deutsche Bank IT head moves to Citi in London after 24 years

by Alex McMurray
11 July 2023
Deutsche Bank IT head moves to Citi in London after 24 years

Citi has made a big acquisition for its London tech team recently, hiring William Hoffman as the bank's head of cybersecurity risk. Hoffman makes the move after well over two decades at Deutsche Bank, where he held a variety of roles across different departments and locations.

Hoffman actually began his career in marketing for Boatmen's Trust's asset management services, undertaking a management trainee program in St Louis. He moved from Missouri to Wall Street with Banker's Trust, then moved once more to London before Deutsche Bank acquired his employer in 1999.

Hoffman specialized in operations when he joined DB. After just shy of a decade in various operations roles, he was made COO of Deutsche Bank's equities operations team in New York. A year later, he was made COO of the chief information security office. Since then, all his roles have been information security oriented. 

AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
