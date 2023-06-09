Discover your dream Career
Goldman Sachs TMT chief heads to private equity firm

by Zeno Toulon
9 June 2023
2 minute read
Goldman Sachs TMT chief heads to private equity firm

It isn’t just traders fleeing Goldman Sachs, it seems.

Symphony Technology Group (STG), a private equity firm based in California, has picked up a former Goldman MD to be its head of capital markets.

Anne Russ was with Goldman for 17 years before leaving. She joined the bank in London, before ending up in New York as an MD and head of the bank’s technology, media, and telecom (TMT) leveraged finance team. She’ll be in New York for STG too.

It might not come as a big surprise that private equity firms, and not just hedge funds, are picking up top bank talent. Our latest annual compensation report shows that private equity and hedge fund folks enjoy lower working hours and higher pay per hour than bankers and traders at investment banks – without even including the huge carried interest payments that private equity funds pay.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you'd like to share? Contact: Zeno.Toulon@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

AUTHORZeno Toulon
