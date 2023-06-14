Discover your dream Career
1
Technology

Python vs C++ vs Java. Which coding language pays the most?

by Alex McMurray
14 June 2023
2 minute read
Python vs C++ vs Java. Which coding language pays the most?

Python, Java and C++ are three of the four most commonly used programming lanugages according to the TIOBE index and each is well-loved at a variety of levels across finance.

But which gives you compensation-based bragging rights? Engineering insights company Stack Overflow has released its 2023 developer report, which might provide an answer.

It's worth noting that none of these three languages were even close to the top spots. Instead, a newcomer to the survey - statically typed language Zig, became the highest paid programming language with an average salary of $103.6k

Interestingly, each of these primary languages got a significant pay bump in 2023, possibly because pay was tracking inflation. While Python devs earn the most on average still, Java developers' pay rose the most. Both Java developers and C++ engineers now earn more than $70k on average. 

Rising salaries across all industries run counter to the trend in financial services. Our eFinancialCareers 2023 Global Compensation Report revealed that tech pay in financial services fell last year. 

Outside the big three, many other languages got pay bumps. Solidity devs received a 3.25% rise despite the crypto industry's issues. Their median salary is now $72,656.

Last year, there were two languages that earned over $100k on average: Clojure and Erlang. This year, neither of them reach six figures. Clojure pay dropped 10% to an average of $96, 381. Erlang pay dropped considerably less, 6.7% and remained the second highest paid programming language with an average salary of $99,492.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Comment ANONYMOUSLY on articles and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you'd like to share? Contact: alex.mcmurray@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance.

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
1 comments
  • JL
    JLo
    2 July 2023

    Solid and helpful article, which aligns with info I've obtained from experienced professional software devs with whom I've chatted about how and where to start learning. Might want to fix the typo in the first sentence: "Python, Java and C++ are three of the four most commonly used programming lanugages according to the TIOBE index".

