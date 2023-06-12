Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
1
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

"My bank is making big job cuts. Minorities are being targeted"

by Kemal Moore
12 June 2023
2 minute read
"My bank is making big job cuts. Minorities are being targeted"

I work for one of the US investment banks that’s making big cuts this year. My employer has ambitious diversity targets and published annual diversity figures. The next time it publishes these figures, it will almost certainly have regressed.

The layoffs are to blame.

I look around me at the people who have been picked off in these job cuts and many of them have something in common: they don’t fit the mold.

It’s all happened suddenly and covertly. The first thing we know about the layoffs is that the people effected are no longer in the system. They’re often people you were working only loosely with – you assume you’re there and then you notice they’re not.

The legal team will do its best not to expose the firm to legal risk when it comes to these cuts, but they are up against human nature.  If you’re a white male who went to an ivy league school and you have three white ivy league analysts on your desk and then one with a background like mine, you have innate bias towards choosing someone like me as the person you cut. This has played out across the firm.

If you look at the senior management in any of our business units, you will see that there’s a huge way to go in terms of diversity. We are underrepresented all the way through, but we are especially underrepresented at the top.

I’m not asking for preferential treatment. I am asking for coherency, for actions to follow words. The firm says it’s committed to diversity, but the few diverse heads are being picked off. This will have a cascade of implications for the future: where are the role models now?

Kemal Moore is a pseudonym

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORKemal Moore Insider Comment
1 comments
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
  • Ha
    Hayate81
    12 June 2023

    Minority as in white men? yes, I have observed this first hand.

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Vertus Partners
Quant Analyst - Front Office - London
Vertus Partners
London, United Kingdom
LMA
Private equity investment professional
LMA
London, United Kingdom
Oxford Knight
Python Quantitative Researcher - Equities- Multi-Asset Class Systematic Trading
Oxford Knight
London, United Kingdom
Leveraged Credit Investment Professional – Top-Performing Global Fund (London)
London, United Kingdom
Buy-side Equity Analyst - $1bn European Equity fund
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
Are Hong Kong fintechs really that bad to work for?

Are Hong Kong fintechs really that bad to work for?

Goldman Sachs MDs quietly disappearing from Galaxy Digital

Goldman Sachs MDs quietly disappearing from Galaxy Digital

Bank CEO says "great talent" reassessing best banks to work for

Bank CEO says "great talent" reassessing best banks to work for

Credit Suisse MDs are joining boutiques, too

Credit Suisse MDs are joining boutiques, too

A day in the life of a venture capitalist for celebrity founders

A day in the life of a venture capitalist for celebrity founders

Related articles

Bank CEO says "great talent" reassessing best banks to work for
Financial

Bank CEO says "great talent" reassessing best banks to work for

3 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Credit Suisse MDs are joining boutiques, too
Financial

Credit Suisse MDs are joining boutiques, too

3 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
A day in the life of a venture capitalist for celebrity founders
Financial

A day in the life of a venture capitalist for celebrity founders

3 Jul 2023
comment icon
1
like icon
0
Hedge fund headhunter: "There is a feeding frenzy for talent"
Financial

Hedge fund headhunter: "There is a feeding frenzy for talent"

3 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.